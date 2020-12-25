LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities reported 911 system outages and other difficulties in parts of western Kentucky Friday, with one police department linking the problems to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville.
The Princeton Police Department posted on Facebook shortly before 2 p.m. CST that all of its dispatch center's 911 lines were down "due to the bombing," which occurred in the Tennessee capital's downtown. Law enforcement officials said they believed it was intentional.
The Bowling Green Police Department said on Twitter that 911 throughout its area was working but "very slow." It encouraged people to try other emergency phone numbers after first calling 911.
Around the same time, Kentucky State Police's post near Mayfield said its dispatch center was having "major issues" with incoming calls, while another post -- some 85 miles to the east in Nortonville -- also had some outages.
"If someone is calling in on the AT&T network, it is possible they may not get through," the state police said in a press release. "It is possible this issue is being experienced statewide in multiple states in this area."
Calloway County's 911 system, which serves Murray, Ky., also was reported down.
AT&T's Twitter account said Friday that service issues in Nashville and surrounding areas was caused by "damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning."
There have been no disruptions to Louisville's 911 service as of 3 p.m. EST, according to a MetroSafe dispatcher.
Three people were injured in the early morning blast in downtown Nashville. Police said an RV exploded after officers responded to a call of shots fired.
This story will be updated.
