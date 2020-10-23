LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AAA is warning drivers that collisions with deer usually increase in October and peak in November and December.
AAA said cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are entering roads.
The average AAA insurance claim for deer accidents is about $3,500, the organization said in a news release.
"One of our top claims in the winter is for vehicles that have been totaled from hitting animals, and the costs can be staggering," Mark Sisson, vice president of insurance for AAA East Central, said in the release.
In 2018, Kentucky State Police counted more than 3,000 deer-vehicle crashes in the state. Nationally, more than 1.5 million drivers collide with deer annually, causing 150 deaths, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
To avoid crashes, AAA said drivers should:
- Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.
- Keep their eyes on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to make sure you’re ready for when a deer comes out of nowhere.
- Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.
- Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.
- Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.
- Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.
- If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.
If you hit a deer, AAA recommends:
- Call the police.
- Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.
- Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.
- If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.
- Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car.
