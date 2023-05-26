LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abbey Road on the River, a Memorial Day weekend festival, is filled with oldies and Beatles music.
Mickey Dolenz, the last surviving member of the Monkees, performed on opening night.
WDRB's Scott Reynolds got to sit down with the Dolenz, who was the voice on "Last Train to Clarksville" and many other hit songs.
At 78, Dolenz said he still loves that moment he hits the stage.
"In and out of hotels - that's the job that's the hard part. The shows are easy. When I get on stage -- ahhhh I can relax -- and that's why they call it 'play,'" he said.
As a singer, Dolenz said he had a lot of different favorites to perform.
"I would break it down to genres first," he said. "If you're talking rock 'n roll, upbeat, up-tempo songs to sing as a singer, I would say 'Pleasant Valley' has to be up there. I think 'Stepping Stone.' I think there's some others. Those would be at the top. Ballads, slow, more like 'Sometime in the Morning,' Carole King. And then so many in between, the country kind of thing would be '(Last Train to) Clarksville.'"
Dozens of other acts will perform through Monday including bands from Louisville and groups from as far away as Finland and Colombia.
Fans can also enjoy a Beatles merchandise marketplace, on-site food and beverages, retail and craft vendors, interactive art and a kid's area.
WDRB sponsors Abbey Road on the River, which as been a tradition in Louisville since 2002.
Abbey Road on the River
- Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville
- May 25-29
- 1 Day General Admission $40
To find out more, click here.
