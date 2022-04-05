LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A number of accidents were causing traffic problems on Interstate 71 Tuesday morning.
According to Oldham County Emergency Management, the southbound lanes of I-71 were shut down at mile marker 18, due to an accident involving several vehicles sometime around 10 a.m.
Southbound traffic on I-71 was being diverted onto Exit 18, which is the Buckner exit.
This comes after a previous accident had already snarled southbound traffic on I-71. A semi crash at the Oldham-Jefferson County line already had traffic backed up.
A MetroSafe supervisor said the semi rolled over south of Buckner at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.
That wreckage was being towed about 9 a.m. and delays in the area were expected to clear quickly, but that was before accident at mile marker 18.
