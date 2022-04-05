I-71 crash detour - oldham co - 4-5-2022 2.jpg

A semi crashed on Interstate 71 south at the Oldham-Jefferson County line early Tuesday. Image courtesy Trimarc. April 5, 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A number of accidents were causing traffic problems on Interstate 71 Tuesday morning.

According to Oldham County Emergency Management, the southbound lanes of I-71 were shut down at mile marker 18, due to an accident involving several vehicles sometime around 10 a.m.

Southbound traffic on I-71 was being diverted onto Exit 18, which is the Buckner exit. 

This comes after a previous accident had already snarled southbound traffic on I-71. A semi crash at the Oldham-Jefferson County line already had traffic backed up.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the semi rolled over south of Buckner at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

That wreckage was being towed about 9 a.m. and delays in the area were expected to clear quickly, but that was before accident at mile marker 18.

Traffic was being detoured after a semi crashed on Interstate 71 south at the Oldham-Jefferson County line early Tuesday. Image courtesy Trimarc. April 5, 2022. (WDRB photo)

