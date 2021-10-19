LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Kentucky State Fair Board are going back-and-forth over a billboard.
The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice paid for the billboard at the Kentucky Expo Center that says "Abortion: A personal decision between you and God."
The ACLU of Kentucky argues the fair board removed the billboard back in April, calling the message "objectionable."
Since the board is a state agency, the ACLU claims it violated the First Amendment by restricting speech. It's now calling on the board to reinstate the billboard.
"A state agency cannot suppress speech based on personal feelings about an issue," the ACLU of Kentucky's legal director, Corey Shapiro, said in a news release on Tuesday. "The billboard should be reinstated and allowed to run for the originally agreed upon time frame in the high-profile location KRCRC originally chose."
According to the ACLU of Kentucky, the KRCRC "is a group of people of faith — clergy, faith leaders, congregants, and people of conscience — who believe a person's right to make their own reproductive choices is sacred and fundamental to religious freedom."
Kentucky Venues, which operates the Expo Center, said it is reviewing the ACLU's concerns.
