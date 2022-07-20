LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 4.5 acres of trees were cut down to make way for a new parking lot at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
The parcel of land is located on Frankfort Avenue just north of Interstate 64, a space the gardens plan to use for a new parking lot. It's current parking lot will be moved so a Japanese garden can be built starting in the fall.
The land was purchased last year and was part of an overall master plan drawn up in 2014. Most of the trees on the lot along Frankfort were diseased, invasive or dying.
The property is also located in a flood plain, so many trees and other vegetation will be planted to help solidify the ground.
The land was an area frequented by the homeless. Several mattresses, blankets, and pieces of clothing can be seen on the construction site.
"There was a lot of trash," said Casey Maier, president and CEO of the gardens. "About a football field-size lot of trash. We are cleaning that area up. It will be much more beautiful in the future."
Once complete, the 2-acre Japanese garden will have waterfalls, streams, a Zen garden and an arched bridge.
Groundbreaking for the new Japanese Gardens will taken place in September.
