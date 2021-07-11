SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of Seymour, Indiana’s most popular and smallest businesses is getting bigger…and going mobile.
Kovener’s Korner Ice Cream has been a southern Indiana staple for 73 years.
While the shop is tiny, its presence is mighty. It’s located on a residential road and is clearly a destination for those who have visited for years.
Inside, four employees work in a space just 12 feet by 12 feet, scooping, stacking and filling orders as fast as they come in.
“We make the most of the space. We definitely figured out basically down to every inch we could fit in there,” Kovener's Korner Ice Cream CEO Nick Kovener, who helps run the business with his sister Meredith, said.
A couple years ago, Kovener’s family talked about getting an ice cream truck. The pandemic put the wheel in motion and in January a truck was purchased.
The former Uniform delivery van was remodeled from top to bottom. Nearly everything inside is stainless steel and it has two air conditioners to keep employees inside cool on hot summer days.
“As we were working on the layout for the equipment we realized, 'oh, we could pretty much do everything in the truck that we could do in the store,'” said Kovener.
The truck attends fairs and special events and has only been in businesses for five weeks. It’s a first for a small-town staple that decided to take the plunge and try something new.
“I am starting to feel more relaxed now,” Kovener said. “The first couple weeks as we figured out how everything worked was stressful and it’s starting to find its groove.
In the last two years, Kovener’s Korner has gone from 12 employees to 24.
Many of those who stop by have been doing so since they were kids – some even worked there.
But the truck is a new venture and a way to expand what has already proven to be successful.
“It’s a local famous place for people to come and then even for people who live close by, it’s a summertime tradition,” said Kovener.
Kovener’s Korner Ice Cream is located at 712 W. Second Street and open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
