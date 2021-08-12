LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Because of a Metro Council vote, cigar bars will not receive the exemption they need to operate publicly in Louisville.
Thursday night, Metro Council voted 11-15 to deny an ordinance that sought to change Louisville's smoke free ordinance, which bans smoking — including that of cigars — in indoor public places.
The ordinance was sponsored by a bipartisan duo: Councilman Mark Fox, D-13, and Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19.
Under their ordinance, to be eligible for the exception, the cigar bars would have needed to generate at least 51% of their revenue from premium cigars, have proper ventilation, be built in a way that limits secondhand smoke exposure to their neighbors and satisfy other requirements.
Those who supported the ordinance, like Mark Palmer — a cigar smoker who frequently visits Match Cigar Bar in Jeffersonville — viewed the debate as one about personal freedom.
"Adults should be capable (of) making their own decisions about what they put into their body, and private business owners should have the right to serve whatever they want, provided it's legal, to their consenting adults," he said.
He and others also argued that allowing cigar bars in Louisville could attract more tourism and business that would complement the bourbon-based tourism already present.
But health experts, including the city health department, quickly spoke against the ordinance.
Some of the council members who voted against it argued that allowing cigar bars would weaken Louisville's smoke free ordinance and potentially cause an increase in tobacco use, as well as the diseases, cancers and health effects that would come with it.
"We've all heard from many organizations in opposition to this," said Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, before listing more than half a dozen health organizations. "I waited to hear from organizations who were in favor of this: business organizations or tourism. And I never heard from any of them. None of us did."
In a statement after the council vote, Mayor Greg Fischer thanked the 15 council members who voted against the ordinance.
“Our city’s Smoke-Free Ordinance has helped us reduce adult smoking rates, new cancer cases and cancer deaths, and that’s a trend we want to build on," he wrote. "I am very grateful to the Council members who put public health first in voting down this measure."
