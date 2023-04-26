LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville doctor is trying to stop Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological disease in the world. Doctors diagnose about 90,000 people a year with the disease.
Dr. Jason Crowell knows this first hand. As a young adult, he watched a relative fight the disease. Now, he's 36 years old and on the front lines trying to beat it.
"It was really devastating for our family to watch him, experience this disease," Crowell said. "It really causes some severe cognitive and behavioral changes that were tough for us to watch."
Jason Crowell watched it slowly take away his grandfather -- Dr. Lester Hibbett.
"After high school, he had just been diagnosed with Parkinson's," Crowell said. "He actually had an atypical form of Parkinson's called Dementia with Lewy bodies."
Crowell knew he wanted to follow the family trade, but it wasn't until after his grandfather passed during his third year of medical school that he decided to practice neurology.
"He had a big influence on me and my cousins," Crowell said. "He really had a passion for helping people and having relationships with people was really something that he enjoyed. I'm sure he would be proud that I went into this field."
He now treats 12 patients a day at Norton Neuroscience Institute, collecting data to better understand how this disease works.
"We have lots of medicines to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's," Crowell said. "We even have a few surgeries that can help folks with Parkinson's, but we don't have any disease modifying treatments. That's kind of what everybody's searching for a medicine that would slow down or stop the progression of Parkinson's disease."
Eric Richardson is the President and CEO of the National Parkinson's Institute. He said he's grateful for people like Crowell.
"The scientists and the researchers are the ones out there that are making the biggest difference," Richardson said.
Richardson said Parkinson's research had a major breakthrough earlier this month.
"They found biomarkers, and so what they found in spinal fluid is misfolded proteins that whenever they come in contact with the other proteins, they misfolded," Richardson said. "So, by finding those biomarkers, what this will do is, speed up the process or new medications speed up the process on possibly a cure, or even stop it in its' tracks. Now the possibilities are endless."
A difference and a purpose that keeps Crowell hopeful as he works toward finding a cure.
"Even if we can contribute even in a small way, I think that's, you know, doing our part to move the ball down the field and hopefully contribute to a larger solution to the problem," Crowell said.
April is Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month.
