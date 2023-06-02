LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Daniel Cameron hit the campaign trail for the first time on Friday since being named the Republican nominee for governor.
Cameron made stops in Richmond, London and Shelbyville, Kentucky.
He said education and violent crime are two of the most important issues for all voters in the commonwealth.
"Regardless of what your political affiliation is, you want to live in a safe community and you want an education system where its focused on reading writing and math, and not the indoctrination of our kids," Cameron said.
Cameron is still working to choose his running mate. He will face off against Gov. Andy Beshear, who is the Democratic nominee.
The general election is Nov. 7.
