LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowded field of 12 Republican candidates in Kentucky's governor's race has taken a lot of the spotlight, but the secretary of state and commissioner of agriculture races are also on the ballot.
There are two Republicans and two Democrats on the ballot in the race for commissioner of agriculture.
Former state lawmaker Jonathan Shell is a fifth generation farmer in Garrard County and owns a strategic and public policy advising company. He also was chairman of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's 2020 campaign.
The other Republican is State Rep. Richard Heath, of Mayfield, who was also raised a farmer in Graves County and owns Heath Building Material in Mayfield. He is currently the chair of the Kentucky House Agriculture Committee.
There are two Democrats in the race: Mikael Malone and Sierra Enlow.
Malone is from Winchester and told WDRB News he's an advocate for legalizing marijuana of all kinds and limiting genetically modified crops.
Enlow grew up on a multi-generational farm in LaRue County, then graduated from UK and now serves as an economic development consultant.
The secretary of state is most commonly known for his or her role in elections. The office also oversees the state's Office of Administration and Office of Business. This office serves for four years.
There are no Democrats running to unseat incumbent Michael Adams.
Adams is in his first term after he won in the 2019 election.
Adams began his professional career in election law private practice, then helped with others' campaigns. As secretary of state he oversaw pandemic voting and expanded voting options.
One of Adams' opponents is familiar to him. Adams previously faced off against Stephen Knipper in 2019. Knipper is a project manager with emphasis in cybersecurity and analytics from Kenton County.
He claims there is widespread election fraud and wants what he describes as more transparency.
The third candidate is Allen Maricle. Maricle is a former state representative who served in the 1990s. He's using his record against his opponents, whom he says don't have general assembly experience. He believes the voting process in elections utilizes too much technology.
Early voting in Kentucky is available Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13. Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.
Copyright 2023 WDRB media. All Rights Reserved.