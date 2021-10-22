LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company that helps get wine and spirits to bars and restaurants is making room for a big expansion.
Republic National Distributing Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new distribution center on Blankenbaker Parkway near Electron Drive. The facility includes a warehouse and office space.
The company markets and distributes more than 9,000 wine and spirit products to bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor stores.
"We currently distribute over 50 percent of the wine sold in Kentucky," Don Wolz, executive vice president of Republic National Distributing Company, said. "The company is also a contributor to Kentucky's thriving bourbon business. We distribute nearly half of the bourbon sold in Kentucky as well."
Republic National Distributing Company currently has more than 300 employees in Louisville at its facility on Stanley Gault Parkway.
The new $50 million project is expected to add 30 new jobs. It's scheduled to be completed and running by August 2022.
