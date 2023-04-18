LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alicia Keys is bringing her "Keys to the Summer" tour to Louisville.
The KFC Yum! Center posted on social media that Keys will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21.
Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, actress, author and business owner. She's best known for hits including "Empire State of Mind," "Fallin" and "Girl on Fire."
She has sold more than 65 million records, according to her website, and is one of the top female R&B artists on digital and streaming platforms. Her book,
More Myself: A Journey," was released in March 2020 and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List.
Keys also has her own lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare,
