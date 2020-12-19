LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization and a local restaurant joined forces Saturday morning to feed hundreds of Louisville's homeless.
Volunteers with the Amazing Childcare Learning Center and The Simple Greek restaurant gathered under the viaduct near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway. They provided people with food — grilled chicken, green beans, chickpeas and lemon rice — as well as scarves and other winter items.
Each month, the center feeds hundreds of people who are homeless while providing them with resources from 25 organizations. The Simple Greek said the food giveaway is part of its "Plating Change" program.
"We have more people without food in their mouth due to not working, due to the closures," said Victor Rice with Amazing Childcare Learning Center. "This is a great thing that Simple Greek is doing, and we have been feeding families monthly for the last two or three years."
