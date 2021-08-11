LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After four years of construction and planning, Amazon's $1.5 billion Air Hub has officially opened at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
The state-of-the-art cargo hub will act as Amazon Air's primary hub in the United States and is expected to create thousands of jobs.
"The Amazon Air Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will make Kentucky the undisputed national leader in air cargo,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Inside the 800,000-square-foot facility, Amazon will use robotics technology to move and sort packages, including "robotic arms and mobile drive units that transport packages across the building," according to a news release.
The company is also hiring employees, who will be paid up to $19.50 an hour, to sort packages, among other jobs. Amazon plans to install a solar rooftop on the 882-acre campus within the next year.
Amazon Air is now in more than 40 cities in the U.S. and in Germany.
