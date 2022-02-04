LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ambulance overturned Friday afternoon on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana with a patient inside.
It happened on I-65 South near Interstate 265 West. All lanes of the interstate are closed near Exit 6.
Fire department here now breaking out front windows to get to driver. He just came out under his own power, looks to be okay. Patient wasn’t in as good of shape. Putting that person in another ambulance now. pic.twitter.com/RKzNF5vyY5— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) February 4, 2022
With a patient inside, the ambulance is believed to have been getting off the exit when it flipped on the ramp.
