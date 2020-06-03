LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protesters and Louisville community leaders have called for the officers involved in recent deadly police shootings to be fired, but police officers are afforded certain employment protections under Kentucky statutes and union contracts.
There are two Kentucky statutes that outline the rights given to Louisville Metro Police officers when they're accused of wrongdoing. KRS 15.520 is commonly known as the "Police Officers' Bill of Rights" and is a state law applicable to the administrative complaint process for Kentucky police officers.
KRS Chapter 67.C also has police rights outlined for consolidated local governments. The city-county merger in 2003 combined two police departments to form the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD officers also have certain rights outlined in the contract between Metro Government and The River City Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing LMPD officers.
Those laws and union agreements give police officers due process rights when it comes to disciplinary action against them. When a use of force incident happens or a complaint is filed against an officer, there is a legal process that has to be followed.
In the case of an officer-involved shooting, an officer is put on administrative reassignment while internal investigations are completed. LMPD's Public Integrity Unit (PIU) determines if a case is criminal and passes information on to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for review.
An administrative investigation by the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) takes place to see if any department policies were violated. Just because an officer isn't charged with a crime, doesn't mean they won't face disciplinary action.
Once that PSU investigation is completed, it is reviewed by the Chief of Police. Contractually, LMPD's chief is the only person with the power to issue discipline like reprimanding, suspending, demoting or firing officers.
An officer can always appeal disciplinary action to the Police Merit Board. That board is made up of two elected LMPD officers and five civilians. The officer also has the right to appeal beyond that board to the Jefferson County Circuit Court and the Court of Appeals.
In certain extraordinary circumstances, a police officer could be suspended or fired right away. River City FOP president, Ryan Nichols, tells WDRB that would likely require a situation where there is absolutely clear, indisputable evidence an officer has violated policy.
Many have called for Mayor Greg Fischer to fire the officers involved in the shooting deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, but ultimately only the chief has that power. Louisville's police chief is appointed by the mayor.
Metro Government has said if the mayor were to terminate a police officer, the decision would be quickly overturned and would cost taxpayers significant money.
In the Breonna Taylor case, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.
