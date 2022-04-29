LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is spreading awareness about child abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
ECHO (Exploited Children's Help Organization) provides education, advocacy and support services to children and families around Louisville. The nonprofit focuses on preventing and reducing the impact of child abuse.
ECHO hosted its fifth annual Pancakes and Pinwheels Awards Break on Friday at University Club on the University of Louisville's Belknap campus. The event raises money for awareness for exploited children.
According to ECHO, one in 10 children in the U.S. will be sexually abused before they turn 18.
"Even if you have not experienced abuse directly, you may know someone that has been affected by abuse," said Sonja Grey, executive director of ECHO.
Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure shared stories of the physical abuse she and her sibling suffered at the hands of their mother.
"It really warms my heart that you have the courage to be able to speak up and really be authentic about your story and the trauma that you have experienced," Grey said. "But I think most importantly, it's also talking about the resiliency of overcoming abuse."
To learn more about ECHO or donate, click here.
