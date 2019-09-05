JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — Local developers are planning to build a residential apartment complex on Riverside drive along Jeffersonville’s waterfront.
KJ Development will build the complex on the site of the former Rocky’s restaurant and the parking lots across the street. The complex will feature 138 units.
Some will be housed in two story townhouse style buildings directly along the river. A four story tower building will be built in the parking lots across the street.
KJ Development is the team behind Buckhead’s Mountain Grill, the popular restaurant is located directly next to the proposed project site. Buckhead’s will not be impacted by the project and business will go on there as usual.
The developers are still in the early planning stages, but hope to have construction started on the complex in early 2020.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.