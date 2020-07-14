LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer fired over the drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead will have to wait to fight to get his job back.
The appeal hearing for Brett Hankison has been delayed. Hankison is the former LMPD officer who was fired for his role in the LMPD raid of Taylor's apartment in March.
On Tuesday, Hankison's attorney asked for the appeal hearing to be delayed until the criminal investigation is finished, and the LMPD Merit Board agreed.
In his appeal to the board, Hankison argues the department should have waited for criminal investigations to be completed before making a decision to fire him. Hankison was previously a member on the Merit Board, which replaced him on July 14.
