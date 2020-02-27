LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for more noise near Fort Knox.
The U.S. Army will host military aircraft and land vehicles and fire larger caliber weapons in the Fort Knox training area from March 3-16.
The Army said in a Facebook post that residents in and around the site should expect to experience vibrations and hear "louder than normal activity."
The maneuvers, which will take place during the day and at night, are critical to making sure American fighting forces are capable and ready, the Army said.
The Department of Defense recently selected Fort Knox as the fourth Army headquarters, which will bring to Kentucky an additional 635 soldiers. Government officials and business leaders in the area have said that the additional families will provide an economic boost to the area.
The Army plans to activate V Corps Headquarters by the fall.
