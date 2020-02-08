LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventeen people who are allegedly part of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested after a monthslong investigation by multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies.
The 17 suspects are accused of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Owensboro, Kentucky, to Evansville, Indiana, according to a news release from United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler.
Thirteen of the suspects are from Evansville, while three are from Owensboro. Some of the suspects are members of the Evansville Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.
The suspects were indicted on the federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and multiple firearms-related charges.
Owensboro resident Central Holman IV, 28, is alleged to be the meth supplier. Evansville residents Gary Forston, 39, and Jason Wilson, 42, are alleged to be the leaders of distributing the large quantities of meth.
"After acquiring the methamphetamine, Forston and Jason Wilson are charged with distributing the methamphetamine to mid-level distributors, which included Adam Lafferty, Shane Lewis, James Benton, Brian Eden, Paul Overby, Kimberly Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Matthew Meredith, Clarence Grubbs, Daniel Wiscaver, and April Martin," according to the news release.
The mid-level distributors are charged with distributing the methamphetamine to low-level distributors or users.
In addition, Evansville residents Demoreal Killebrew and Prince Moss are charged with conspiring to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine.
Several locations in Evansville and Owensboro, including homes and the Grim Reaper Motor Club clubhouse, were allegedly used by the suspects to store the meth, firearms and money.
"Today was a big win! Taking this much methamphetamine and firearms off the streets is huge," said Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration, in the news release. "It is important for drug traffickers to know that DEA and our partners are not going to sit back and let criminal organizations arm themselves with an array of weapons, and use fear and intimidation as a platform to distribute methamphetamine onto the fine streets of Evansville, Indiana."
Federal agents seized approximately 30 pounds of meth, 22 guns and cash. All of the defendants, except Sander, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Police are still searching for Kimberlay Wilson and Jesse Wilson, who they also believe to be involved in the organization. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Bureau of ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS.
