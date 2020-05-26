LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom leaders said they'll be prepared to reopen when they're given a timeline from state officials, something they hope will come soon.
In a news release Tuesday, the park said that while its 1,400 employees will actively police guests so that social distancing measures can be met. But in order to get all those employees up to speed, they need three weeks' notice from the state. And that hasn't come yet.
"We will need three weeks to allow for onboarding, training, and certification of up to 1,400 seasonal team members," said Ramon Finch, the park's attractions training & administration senior manager. "Without a date certain to reopen, it becomes more difficult for us to achieve this.”
Kentucky Kingdom said it sent a "COVID-19 Preparedness Plan" to the state with more than 200 pages of information on how reopening the park would look.
“We continue to get many calls inquiring when the park will reopen," said Jessi O'Daniel, vice president of guest experience. "Since we need three weeks to prepare for opening, the earliest potential opening date is now mid-June. We hope to get a response to our preparedness plan and a firm opening date from health officials as soon as possible. All of us at Kentucky Kingdom look forward to providing safe and healthy fun for families this summer.”
A summary of the plan is available online at KentuckyKingdom.com.
