LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who died in a double shooting late Thursday night in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was Roger Wayne Johnson, of Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found Johnson and another shooting victim at about 11:30 p.m. on North 40th Street, near West Main Street.
Johnson was dead at the scene; the other victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. That person's condition has not been released.
The Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information on this case, is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
