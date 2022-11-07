LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live auction held at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory will feature a glove worn by Babe Ruth.
The 19th annual Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory live auction, held by Hunt Auctions, will have more than 400 lots of historic baseball memorabilia. The auction starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the museum in downtown Louisville with in-person and online bidding.
This year's auction is highlighted by a baseball glove worn by Ruth between 1927-33, according to a news release. The glove was recently found. It originates from the personal collection of former MLB player and coach Jimmy Austin.
Additional auction highlights include a 1949 Tommy Byrne New York Yankees World Series ring, commemorating one of the franchise's 27 world championships. There is also a 1931 Babe Ruth autographed baseball from his 602nd career home run, and an Eddie Collins autographed professional model baseball bat.
