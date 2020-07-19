LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a brutal heat, with limited shade, an estimated crowd up at least 2,000 showed up to a field off Price Lane Road to wave 'thin blue line' flags, hold signs and send a message to the community: law enforcement does have allies in Louisville.
At the beginning of the private event, hosted by Supporting Heroes and River City FOP Lodge 614, three of the protesters who formed a barricade around an outnumbered LMPD officer on the first night of protest were honored by the crowd.
"We didn't know each other," one of them, Darrin Lee, told the audience. "We just stood up and did what we felt was right."
But another of the defenders, Julian De La Cruz, did leave the crowd with a deeper message as many in the community demand justice for Breonna Taylor and more police accountability.
"We held our people accountable. Accountability is the key word here for me," he said. "The same way we went ahead and turned around and held our people accountable, that's exactly what we're needing in return."
George Rodman, a retired LMPD officer, told the crowd he won't be a hostage in his city as protests continue. He told officers they're appreciated and discouraged them from quitting. But he also told the crowd and officers that accountability is key.
"Many people have said, '99% of the police officers are great.' And I agree. But, that's not good enough. We are in a profession where we need 100% to be great," he said. "We have to be the driving force to drive out that 1%. We have to achieve that goal."
Current LMPD officer Demetrius Latham agrees and said, after speaking with protesters, he understands their calls to improve LMPD's leadership and transparency, but Latham says that can only happen with unity.
"The only way that we're going to be able to move forward is together," the officer said. "It can't be the police versus the community."
The rally did attract a few dozen Black Lives Matter protesters, which weren't permitted into the private event. Those protesters lined a sidewalk and exchanged words with law enforcement and allies as they left the rally. Despite a couple testy moments, conditions remained peaceful.
