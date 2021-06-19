LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Ball State University was shot and killed near a home in Muncie, Indiana early Saturday morning, FOX59 reported.
Munice Police are investigating after the male student was shot near the intersection of Abbott and New York Streets just after 2 a.m.
The 22-year-old died at the scene.
In a letter sent to students, faculty and staff, Ro-Anne Royer Engle, Vice President of Student Affairs at Ball State University, said her staff will provide support to the victim's family and to any student who needs assistance.
The student has not been identified yet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.