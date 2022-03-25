LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating after a fight involving an adult and some students erupted on Wednesday.
Some of the fight has been captured on video and has been circulating on social media.
WDRB has blurred the video to protect students' identities. The video appears to show dozens of students near the fight, with several holding cell phones recording the incident. Staff can also be seen breaking up the fight.
WDRB has obtained several videos of the incident.
"The adult involved is a parent or guardian of one of the students involved in the fight," said Carolyn Callahan, chief of JCPS communications and community relations, in a statement. "JCPS Security was called at 2:35pm and at 2:36pm, JCPS Security called LMPD because JCPS Security did not have anyone close to Ballard. LMPD arrived at 2:45pm. JCPS Security arrived at 3:26pm. When LMPD arrived, the fight was over and the adult was no longer on the property. It would be up to parents or guardians of other students to pursue any criminal charges."
The Louisville Metro Police Department told WDRB that when police arrived, all of the people involved in the fight were gone.
A day after the fight, the district sent out this letter to parents about a change in procedure:
Ballard Families, effective Friday, March 25, 2022, we will not allow visitors, including parents, into the building after 2:00 pm. The new procedure is in place to keep the bus circle clear of vehicles, minimize classroom disruptions, and allow our staff to begin preparing for dismissal at 2:20 pm.
Also, a reminder that visitors, including parents, must first visit the South Office to sign in prior to being escorted to your destination in the building. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
Jason Neuss, Ed.D.
Principal
Ballard High School
"This letter was sent partially in reaction to what happened yesterday [Wednesday]," Callahan said. "For some time, there has been an issue with parents parking and clogging up the circular drive where buses pick up students."
The district said it didn't know what prompted the fight. Callahan said no one was seriously injured. She said, "Two students are being disciplined and there may be others pending the investigation."
