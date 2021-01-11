LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is planning to build a new center for outpatient care near its Kresge Way campus.
The planned five-story building, announced by the hospital Monday, will be located at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and Interstate 264, where the Breckenridge Inn is currently located.
The approximately 120,000-square-foot building will include doctor offices, a surgery center, urgent care, pharmacy and a lab, among other health care services.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer a primary care hub where patients can continue to receive highest quality care and services they have come to expect from Baptist Health, all in one central and convenient location," Baptist Health Chief Integration Officer Isaac Myers said.
A development plan for the project was submitted for approval Monday to the Louisville Metro Planning and Design services.
"This new facility will add hundreds of well-paying jobs to the neighborhood and increase the residential values in the area," said Rory McMahan, a co-manager of the McMahan Group.
The McMahan Group, TEG Architects of Jeffersonville, BTM Engineering and Abel Construction are partners on the project.
The phased plan, which includes renovations to existing medical office space on Kresge and Dupont Circle, is estimated to be completed in around two years.
Some physician practices will be relocated from the hospital campus to the new location on Breckenridge Lane.
