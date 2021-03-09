LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana will soon have a new option for health care with an emergency room and urgent care center in one facility.
Baptist Health partnered with Intuitive Health for the first hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic in southern Indiana, set to open next year.
The full-service emergency room will be open 24 hours, while the urgent care center will run 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day at the facility located in the Jefferson Ridge development near Interstate 265 and Highway 62 in Jeffersonville.
"We are excited to partner with a leader in care innovation to bring this new facility to fruition," said Michael Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd. "We want to establish this emergency and urgent care model to complement the primary care, occupational medicine and physical therapy location that we have located a few miles away."
The dual emergency and urgent care facilities eliminate the need for patients to self-diagnose the severity of health concerns according to a Baptist Health news release.
"Our vision as an organization is to simplify how patients access care," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of intuitive Health. "We promise the right care at the right price close to home."
Construction in Clark County will begin this year and the facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.