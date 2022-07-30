LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman says she is blessed to be able to do what she love for 40 years she’s been making people look and feel their best. She has done it all one hair at a time.
For decades, Cathy French has stood in the same place, at the same chair, with clippers or scissors in hand.
“It's been great. It don't seem like that long. It's been fun. I love meeting new people,” French said.
Holiday Manor Barber opened its doors on Brownsboro Road in 1962.
French has been cutting hair there for 40 years there – eventually buying the shop – her infectious laugher greets everyone who takes a seat.
“I never wanted to leave any of my customers you know. I wanted to stay here and make it work and now I own it and proud of that. Worked hard to get here,” French says with a laugh.
As owner, she now has a team of seven backing her in one of the longest running barber shops in area.
She has cut three generations of hair – getting to know her customers well…and respecting the client-stylist bond.
“What’s said in the barber shop stays in the Barber shop,” she said with a giggle.
As her 40th anniversary at the shop approaches in August, lots of memories have been created within these four walls – not all happy times.
“We made it through COVID. We're so thankful we could stay in business and stay busy. It was tough during COVID, of course,” French said. “Thank goodness for all the regular customers that have been coming in for years that have kept us going and always glad to get new customers, too.”
She’s even had some famous clients along the way.
“I gave Justin Thomas his first haircut. I got a picture of him; he gave me that picture up there - he signed. I hadn't cut his hair in years since he got famous. That's something I am proud of,” French said.
The two reasons she attributes to her success: “Good customers and great haircuts.”
With 40 years done, and thousands of haircuts now in books, is hanging up her scissors an option? No way.
“I love it. I couldn't have picked a better profession. This is what I love,” French said.
Holiday Manor Barber shop is open every day except for Sundays and is located at 4942 Brownsboro Road.
