LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit supporting students around Kentuckiana is launching a bourbon barrel raffle.
Educational Justice is holding a raffle that gives people a chance to win a barrel of bourbon and dozens of rare collectible bottles of bourbon.
The Kentucky Bourbon Raffle goes through June 23 with a limited 2,000 tickets. Tickets are $100 each and 22 winners will be drawn.
The raffle procured a barrel of bourbon from Whiskey Thief Distilling Company, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Experiences. The winner of the raffle will hand select their barrel. According to a news release, a barrel of bourbon yields 200 to 225 bottles of bourbon at 750 milliliters.
"This raffle is an exciting chance for folks to own some of the best Kentucky can offer," said Bryan Andres Azucena Warren, Educational Justice executive director, in a statement. "For Kentuckians, Bourbon embodies our culture of generosity, care for others, gracious hospitality, and focus on Kentucky’s people and natural resources that we share with others around the world. As a Kentucky organization that embraces these values, it is only natural to employ our native spirit’s popularity to raise support for our educational mission."
According to a news release, other prizes include 22 lots of rare, unique and important bourbon including two bottles of Old Forester Birthday Bourbon. Other prizes include Old Fitzgerald 17-year Bottled in Bond and eight-year Bottled in Bond and Michter's Cask Strength Bourbon and Rye, along with eight bottles of Blantons single barrel spelling Blantons with cork stoppers.
The raffle is open to anyone 21 years or older. The prize drawing is scheduled for June 23 at 8 p.m. at Whiskey Thief Distilling Company.
To enter the raffle, click here.
Educational Justice has been around for almost a decade. The nonprofit is focused on ending educational inequity by pairing fifth to eighth grade students with high-achieving high school peers for one-on-one tutoring and mentorship.
