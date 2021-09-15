LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau has shut down a website that was pretending to be a former auto dealership in Elizabethtown.
The BBB says scammers used the name and reputation of 62 Auto Sales to trick people into thinking they were buying a car.
The website, which was known as 62autosalesllc.com, has been shut down, according to a news release from the BBB.
They say victims of the scam would wire money to the website thinking they were buying vehicles with the old Elizabethtown business. The victims never got those vehicles.
The Facebook page claiming to be 62 Auto Sales is still active, but the BBB says not to engage with the page. The bureau also says not to wire any money to anyone pretending to be 62 Auto Sales.
