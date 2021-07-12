LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Beef parfaits, vegan brats and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes are among the new culinary creations being offered at the Indiana State Fair this year.
Fair officials have announced 23 new items on top of the typical fair food like corn dogs.
The beef parfait is being offered at the Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent and features layers of smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes and barbeque sauce. The funnel cake is a golden cake topped with powdered sugar, icing and a sprinkling of the cereal.
Other foods include deep-fried cheesecake, iced coffee floats and a Buttermilk Wafflewich, which is a grilled cheese sandwich made with two buttermilk waffles.
The Cinni Minni will be a hit. It's the center of a cinnamon roll dipped in funnel cake mix deep fried with powdered sugar and cream cheese.
The Outlaw burger is a quarter pound cheeseburger, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and jalapeno jelly on a bun.
Sun King brewery is also selling Funnel Cake Pastry Ale. A release said 300 powdered sugar funnel cakes were put in the kettle during the brewing process.
The state fair starts in Indianapolis July 30 and ends Aug. 22.
