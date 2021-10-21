LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University has added a course to help address the nursing shortage.
The nursing school added a January start date for its one-year accelerated nursing degree program. This will allow 50 people with a prior bachelor's degree in another field to earn a second degree in nursing by the end of the year.
The director of the program said the goal is to allow people considering a career change to quickly make a difference. She said there's a severe shortage of nurses locally, meaning there are many job openings with competitive pay and benefits.
"Bellarmine is well-known for producing the best nurses," said Kristin Pickerell, director of critical care and emergency services at Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "As a nursing manager, I always sought out Bellarmine nurses while I was hiring."
