LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness.
Louisville radio listeners kknew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58.
His daughter, Talia Girton tells WDRB that he leaves a lasting legacy on his family and all who knew him.
"He was a person that was really dedicated to being the best person that he could be and constantly developing his self and learning new things and allowing his creativity to shine through his work in radio, through his work in writing. He was just constantly creating. He had this amazing energy -- this kind warm energy that he just gave off to everyone," she said.
Girton was also a professional photographer after he left radio.
Girton is survived by his wife, Misty Meredith, daughter Talia Girton and son London Girton-White and his grandson, Jeremiah Girton-White, as well as two sisters, three brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation at Highlands Funeral Home on Taylorsville Road will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m.
