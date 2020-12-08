LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pastor died this past weekend after contracting COVID-19.
Loved ones say Rev. Gregory Smith died from complications of COVID-19. He was 69.
Smith led the Hill Street Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. He also sat on the Board of Trustees at Simmons College of Kentucky, and even personally paid tuition for some students.
"He did many kind things with many people -- Greg had a heart of gold," said his nephew, Rev. Stephen Smith. "Again, he was a man of faith and he showed his faith. So if he could help somebody, whether in word or in deed, he would do that."
Smith died one day after his 69th birthday. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.