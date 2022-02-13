LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “We are very busy, but you are more than welcome to come,” said Michael Wickliffe, co-owner of Wick's Pizza Parlor.
WDRB was invited to the Super Bowl LVI watch party full of Cincinnati Bengals fans, pizza and drinks all night long.
Wick’s is one of several bars that hosted a Super Bowl watch party in the Highlands and around Louisville.
Wickliffe anticipated the business would bounce back from the pandemic and the Bengals are helping Wick's, which is considered "Your home of the Bengals."
Before the kickoff, patrons settled in and Wickliffe gave out Bengals printed t-shirts to loyal and longtime customers to celebrate Cincinnati's team making it to Super Bowl LVI.
“30 some years I’ve been alive— I’ve watched the Bengals my whole life,” said James Morris IV of Louisville. “We’ve hardly ever got to the playoffs, let alone here we are in the big damn game, and we are here at Wick’s tonight.”
Morris said Wick’s is a great Bengals bar.
“I’ve come up here as a kid just to watch the games on the TV. The atmosphere is just fantastic,” said Morris.
Mike Brown, also in attendance, said he is originally from Cincinnati. His stripes have not faded after moving to Louisville many years ago.
“I’m a diehard Bengals fan,” said Brown. “To see them where they are right now is amazing. It is good for my city — my city needs it.”
Brown says his family and friends are extremely proud of their hometown team.
“The Bengals man — they’re the best,” said Brown.
Wick’s customers like Brown and Wickliffe are welcomed with open arms, and it’s the shared love of Bengals keeping them coming back.
