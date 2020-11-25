LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it's not advised to have your extended family over for the holidays, how about having the governor over? A company out of Ohio is a cut-out of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear with two fingers signaling he's watching you!
IC-Goodies, a web store for Inkling Creative group, started creating yard signs for their community nine months ago to try to recover lost income because their corporate graphic design business has been hit hard due to COVID-19.
"The governor signs started for our friends and family to do local scavenger hunts as a way to have some fun and keep mask wearing top of mind," said co-owner Jaime Smith.
The signs have taken off. They started with Ohio governor Mike DeWine and now the company makes Beshear as well.
"We love that people are buying these and connecting with each other. We have had a number of people tell us they are buying them to sneak them into someone else’s yard as a joke," said Smith.
The 11x11 yard sign is $7.50 and can be purchased here. Orders placed now won't be available until after Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.