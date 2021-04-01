LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to add more protections for pregnant workers in Indiana is moving forward, but some say it isn't enough.
The proposal says women can ask for pregnancy accommodations without fear of retaliation and requires the employer to respond to those requests in a timely manner.
However, they don't have to grant them. That's something that some people are arguing should be included.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce supports the proposal.
The bill now heads to the state Senate floor after passing committee.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.