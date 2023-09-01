LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Black Bourbon Society honored an industry trailblazer on Friday.
Elmer Lucille Allen was given the Bourbon Pioneer Award.
Allen was the first African American chemist at Brown-Forman, starting in 1966. She was born and raised in Louisville, and a graduate of Central High School and Nazareth College.
She helped pave the way for women working as scientists and for women in the bourbon industry.
"I'm just glad that people appreciate what I have done," Allen said. "I don't do it for myself. I do it for others. Cause when you do things out here for yourself, it stays with you. But if you do it for other people, you know it's really something."
Allen, who just turned 92 last month, is also an accomplished ceramic artist and supporter of the arts community. She's still taking art classes several times a week.
