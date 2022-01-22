LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Custom cars have returned to Louisville this weekend.
The Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show is debuting at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday and Sunday.
After Carl Casper Custom Car Show ended its 55-year run, Ron Rawlings, the president and CEO of Bluegrass World of Wheels, wanted to restart with a similar car show.
"Everybody has been waiting for this to come back, it's such a great family entertainment," Rawlins said. "These custom cars, the people love them to death."
There are around 375 cars at the event sanctioned by the International Show Car Association, featuring many of the nation's top custom creations competing to earn points for the ISCA Championship, according to a news release.
Attendees can view custom, race and classic cars, along with street rods, street machines, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.
Admission is $20 for adults and $7 for children. It's free for children five years or younger. On Sunday, the car show goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rawlins hopes to add more cars next year.
