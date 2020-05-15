LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's now a bobblehead featuring the likeness of the popular Kentucky interpreter Virginia Moore.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead on Friday. Moore, a certified American Sign Language interpreter, has been a fixture at Gov. Andy Beshear's daily coronavirus briefings, delivering information to the state's estimated 700,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing population.
On a base bearing her name, the bobblehead features a smiling Moore making the ASL symbol of love with her hands. In addition to the head, the hands will also bobble.
The bobbleheads are $25 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They are available for presale at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, and are expected to ship sometime in August.
A Louisville native, Moore was born into a socially active deaf family. Both of her parents were deaf as well as two of her four siblings. After graduating from Indiana University, Moore received her National Interpreter Certification and joined the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in 1995. She first served as the executive director’s interpreter, then as the state interpreter administrator before being appointed executive director in 2009.
For each bobblehead sold, the Museum will donate $5 to the Kentucky School for the Deaf Charitable Foundation to buy clear masks for teachers and students.
Earlier this month, the Museum released a bobblehead featuring Gov. Andy Beshear, with $5 donations from each sale earmarked for the Protect the Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
