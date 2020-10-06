Body camera video shows frantic moments after fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body camera footage from the night narcotics officers killed Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home shows the anger, heartbreak and confusion surrounding the raid.
The footage, recently obtained by WDRB News, is part of the Louisville Metro Police Department's investigation that was turned over to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
In the video footage, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, can be seen, barefoot, slowly walking backward with his hands above his head following the instruction of a fleet of officers standing behind him with their guns drawn.
"Walk straight back or I'll send this dog on you!" an officer screams. "Walk back to my voice!"
"Get down on your knees!" an officer shouts as the K-9 barks.
The footage shows the intense minutes outside Taylor's Pleasure Ridge Park apartment around 1 a.m. March 13 just after police fired the shots that killed her.
The atmosphere is frantic. LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly was shot in the leg when the narcotics team busted in the door with a battering ram. The video captures police as they struggled to dress his wound before medics arrived.
Taylor was shot six times in the hallway of her home and died, according to reports. Walker was not hurt.
Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison is seen in the footage giving instruction to Walker, who gets down on his knees and puts his hands behind his head while asking, "What's going on?"
"You're going to (EXPLETIVE) prison," Hankison shouts. "That's what's going on!"
"What did I do?" Walker replies.
"... for the rest of your (EXPLETIVE) life," Hankison says.
"What did I do?" Walker repeats. "What did I do?"
The video shows confusion and chaos in the minutes after gunfire.
"Yeah, somebody was (INAUDIBLE SOBBING) banging at the door and she said, 'Who is it? (INAUDIBLE SOBBING), and the other started shooting," he said.
"No, we announced three times, 'Police, search warrant,'" an officer replies.
"There's somebody in there dead?" Hankison asks at one point.
"Yeah, my girlfriend," Walker replies. "It was her house."
HANKISON: "Where is she at in the apartment?"
WALKER: "She's on the ground."
HANKISON: "Where at?"
WALKER: "In the hallway."
UNKNOWN OFFICER: "What kind of gun did she shoot?"
WALKER: "It was a regular 9mm."
HANKISON: "Did she shoot or you shoot?"
WALKER: "It was her. She was scared."
Walker would later reverse this statement, saying he fired as police busted down the door. He said he did not know who was on the other side.
LMPD said there is no body camera footage of the raid itself. In the search warrant affidavit filed before the raid of Taylor’s apartment, police said they believed Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, could be keeping drugs and money at her home.
Officials later said neither were found in the apartment. Taylor, a 26-year-old hospital technician, had no criminal history.
A Jefferson County grand jury returned no indictments for Taylor's death, just three counts of wanton endangerment against Hankison for allegedly shooting blindly into a neighbor's home. LMPD fired Hankison in June.
Cameron said Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified in using force as they fired after Walker.
A petition circulating online has gained thousands of signature calling for a new prosecutor to present the case again.
Cameron lashed out at attorneys for Taylor's family Wednesday during an appearance on Fox & Friends, specifically national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has criticized his grand jury presentation, alleging it did not include all the evidence.
"In this case, I was the special prosecutor," Cameron said. "This is the Ben Crump model. He goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry picks facts to prove that narrative, creates chaos in a community, misrepresents the facts, then leaves with his money and asks the community to pick up the pieces."
The city of Louisville settled a wrongful death case with Taylor's family last month for $12 million.
Although the grand jury returned no state charges in connection with her death, the FBI investigation continues.
