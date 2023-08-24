LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday morning.
No foul play is suspected, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Mitchell said at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 4500 block of South 1st Street, near East Southern Heights Avenue, on a report of a person down inside a vehicle.
When they arrived, they found the body of the 17-year-old. At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling this as a death investigation and is waiting for the Jefferson County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death, according to Mitchell.
