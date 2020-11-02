LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new union contract, which includes a raise for many Louisville Metro Police officers, is a step closer to ratification after a Metro Council committee vote Monday. However, some council members still aren't sold on the proposal, which will receive a second and deciding vote from council soon.
On Monday, after a lengthy debate, the council Labor and Economic Development committee voted by a margin of 4-3 to recommend approval of the contract, which would give raises to more than 1,000 LMPD officers in an effort to stop the bleeding of a department struggling with keeping current officers and recruiting new ones.
Interim Chief Yvette Gentry underscored the dire situation ahead of the vote.
"Putting your life on the line and not being able to make at least $40,000 — I think that's just not rational," she told council. "You all would have to tell me how do you recruit somebody to say, 'Come. Work here. Put your life on the line. Get shot. Get sued. Get all of the above for $33,000-$35,000.'"
While some council members made clear they have no problem with the raise included in the contract, some, like Keisha Dorsey, D-3, take issue that the draft doesn’t include reforms to improve police accountability.
"We all say that we know something is wrong with the system," she said. "We have an opportunity to fix it."
Councilman David Yates, D-25, is confident those reforms will come when a future contract is negotiated next year.
"I have seen a willingness to work together with the FOP from the administration that I haven't seen in past years," Yates said.
But, for now, he said there only two choices: LMPD’s current contract or the proposed one, which he considers slightly better.
Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, argued there is a third option.
"The third option is potentially for this body to reject this contract and say, 'Get your asses back to the negotiating table and get me some accountability. We're ready to give you the pay, but you've got to meet me half way,'" he said. "I don't see why we have to take a bologna sandwich today. Let's all get some filet. Let's get the officers their steak, and let's get the community their steak with accountability."
The contract will get a deciding, final vote from all of Metro Council on Thursday.
