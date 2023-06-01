LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local family's tragic loss continues to help thousands of sick children.
Bourbon & Bowties honors children who have been treated at Norton Children's Hospital while also raising money for the hospital.
A decade ago, Kris and Mary Vaughn noticed some different abilities in their son, James Vaughn.
"We did notice that some things were not on target when we would go through developmental surveys with pediatrician," Mary Vaughn said.
"We noticed he had a hard time transitioning from preferred activities," said Kris Vaughn.
James has autism spectrum disorder. He received his official diagnosis at five years old. Since then, he has been treated at Norton Children's Autism Center.
"It has been a tremendous help," Kris said. "He's had the same therapist. It has been about 11 (years) now."
Because of his remarkable journey and ability, James, who is now 15 years old, was selected as this year's honoree for the 13th annual Bourbon and Bowties event.
The event sells out in minutes, according to Anne Cannon, director of special events for Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
"It's one of our largest fundraisers to support Norton Children's Hospital," Cannon said.
Cannon said the event started because of the selflessness of a family that had suffered a tragic loss.
"Lenny and Kelly Gant lost their son, tragically, to viral encephalitis," she said. "And Charles Gant was just 8 years old when he passed away."
The event is now held in honor of children who have been treated at Norton Children's Hospital.
"And they came and said 'We want to do something to honor Charles and the work of Norton Children's Hospital,'" said Cannon.
The event includes plenty of bourbon and bowties, but Cannon said it's about more than just a party.
"It definitely is a great party, but at the heart of it are the children that we get to honor each year," she said.
The honorees also get to help design the bowties and bracelets for the event. This year's bowtie and bracelet combine two of James Vaughn's passions.
"He loves riding his bike in the neighborhood," Kris Vaughn said. "And his other passion is swimming."
To make a donation, click here.
