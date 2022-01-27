LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowman Field will honor Black History Month with a popular exhibit for the second year in a row.
The airport will bring back "The Sky's the Limit: A Celebration of the History of Black Achievement in Aviation," an exhibit that highlights Black aviation community members and their achievements, according to a news release from the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
The exhibit was on display last year. The airport said it was such a success that it wanted to bring it back this year.
"We hope to educate and inspire more people on the importance of Black achievement in aviation and celebrate the advancements that each of these leaders piloted," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Officials said the exhibit will use visuals to tell the history of Black men and women in aviation, including how they got their start, what adversities they experienced and "how they ultimately achieved greatness and rose to prominence."
Fourteen people and organizations will be highlighted, including Bessie Coleman — who was the first Black woman to obtain a pilot's license — the first Black astronaut, Robert Lawrence and the Tuskegee Airmen.
Bowman Field will also hold an art contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to have their work on display. They're being encouraged to submit artwork that showcases what the exhibit means to them. Organizers said the contest is a way to further the educational efforts of the exhibit and "engage the next generation of aviation professionals."
"We are proud to offer an art contest for students to showcase their knowledge, talent and inspiration," Mann said.
Organizers will choose one winner from each category of the contest: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth, sixth through eighth and ninth through 12th. The winners will have their art on display as part of the exhibit. They will also be featured on the social media pages of Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.
A grand prize winner over the age of 10 will be given a scholarship to Bowman Field's 2022 Louisville Aviation Camp, which takes place in July.
Submissions for the contest are being accepted now through next Friday, Feb. 4. Artwork can be dropped off at the Louisville Regional Airport Authority office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is located on the campus of Louisville's airport at 600 Terminal Drive. Submissions can also be mailed to:
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)
700 Administration Drive
Louisville, KY 40209
Students can also submit their artwork in an email to Kim.Pemberton@FlyLouisville.com.
The exhibit will run from Feb. 1-28. It is free and open to the public daily: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Art-Deco terminal building at Bowman Field.
For more information about the exhibit, click here.
