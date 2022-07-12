LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana will open a new location for young people in Louisville's California neighborhood.
The organization partnered with St. Stephen Church and will operate the church's Family Life Center off 15th and Kentucky streets.
It will be the fourth local club in Louisville.
The after-school programs will run Monday through Friday during the year and full days during the summer. The goal of the club is to focus on academics, healthy lifestyles and character and citizenship development.
"There will be a gym and a computer lab and a place where they can go to make friends, get homework help," said Karen Tate, special events coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana. "So we are just hoping to offer them a lot of opportunity just through the clubs and a way to find something to do after school."
The club is set to open in October.
