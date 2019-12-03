LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Brandenburg are asking for the public's help to find at least two robbers who are considered to be armed and dangerous.
According to the Brandenburg Police Department, the robbery took place Monday at 5 a.m. at the Valero at 1200 Bypass Road in Brandenburg.
Police say someone walked into the gas station dressed "all in black," wearing a ski mask and carrying a black and tan rifle. That person then demanded money and took the clerk's purse.
That person then climbed into the passenger side of a dark blue four-door vehicle -- possibly a Kia Optima -- that drove away on Old State Road.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the Brandenburg Police Department at (270) 422-4981 or Meade County Dispatch at (270) 422-4911.
Police say the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
